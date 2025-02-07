NBA Rumors: 5 Bold winners, 5 unanimous losers after a historic trade deadline

Cleveland Cavaliers - Winner

Notable trade deadline moves: Acquired De'Andre Hunter

In the days leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, even though there were whispers that the Cleveland Cavaliers were linked to several players, there was a sense that they would most likely stand pat. However, the Cavs made a deal that would certainly send shockwaves across the NBA and, perhaps more specifically, across the Eastern Conference. Just before the NBA Trade Deadline buzzer, the Cavs traded Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks, and two pick swaps to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for De'Andre Hunter.

Currently sitting as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cavs didn't necessarily make a splash move at the trade deadline but there's no question that the move for Hunter does put them in a better position to potentially make a run in the postseason. In a bench role this season with the Hawks, Hunter is averaging 19 points and four rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range.

On paper, Hunter could be the exact 3-and-D type of wing that the Cavs need heading down the stretch. Again, Cleveland was already going to be considered a tough out in the postseason. That said, there is something about the No. 1 seed in the East making a bold move at the trade deadline, especially when the likes of the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, who are immensely talented in their own right, are right on their tails.

Assuming that Hunter is going to assume the role as the starting small forward for the Cavs, Cleveland now has one of the most complete starting 5s in the NBA. With Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Hunter, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, there are virtually no weaknesses in the team's starting lineup. Whether they have enough depth to make a championship run is an entirely difference story. However, there's no question Cleveland did well in solidifying themselves as a contender with this move.