NBA Rumors: 5 Bold winners, 5 unanimous losers after a historic trade deadline

Golden State Warriors - Winner

Notable trade deadline moves: Acquired Jimmy Butler

If there was one team that was almost impossible to read in the months and weeks leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, it was the Golden State Warriors. In the end, the Warriors quickly emerged as one of the most aggressive buyers at the trade deadline. They nearly made a big move for Kevin Durant but as soon as it became clear he had no interest in a reunion with the Warriors, the team shifted their attention to Jimmy Butler. That's when one of the bigger deadline deals came to fruition.

In what ended up being a five-team deal, the Warriors traded Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III, and a protected 2025 first-round pick in exchange for Jimmy. While there were certainly a lot of moving parts in this deal, the Warriors were arguably the biggest winner of all the teams involved in this deal as they gained the best player. Whether or not that will prove to be the case once he joins the team remains to be seen. However, on paper, it's hard not to like the aggressiveness of the Warriors to acquire Jimmy.

Almost immediately after the trade was announced, it was also reported that Jimmy and the Warriors had agreed to a two-year contract extension. At least from the outside, it does appear as if the Warriors are going to get an engaged Jimmy from the moment he steps off the plane. And if that's exactly what Golden State is getting, they may be ready to make a big move up the Western Conference standings during the second half of the season.

The Warriors accomplished their biggest goal at the trade deadline and acquired a strong supporting No. 2 next to Steph Curry. While the question can still be asked if the Warriors have enough shooting in the starting 5 opposite of Steph, you never should miss the opportunity to land a player as talented as Jimmy is. It will be interesting to see how this gamble plays out for the Warriors over the next few seasons but if there was any question if the team was willing to commit to Steph and winning now, all of that is out the window.