NBA Rumors: 5 Bold winners, 5 unanimous losers after a historic trade deadline

Atlanta Hawks - Loser

Notable trade deadline moves: Traded De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic

It's amazing how much one injury may have completely changed the approach for the Atlanta Hawks heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. Or at least that's what it seemed like with how they operated. When Jalen Johnson went down with a season-ending injury, the Hawks have completely fallen apart. Over the last their last 10 games, Atlanta is just 1-9. At this point, the Hawks are in jeopardy of falling completely out of the top 10 in the Eastern Conference standings. Did that dictate Atlanta's moves at the deadline? It's not known for sure but it may have played a factor.

On deadline day, the two big notable moves for the Hawks included trading De'Andre Hunter (to the Cleveland Cavaliers) and then Bogdan Bogdanovic (to the LA Clippers). It's a clear move that would indicate the Hawks are going to pivot toward a reshuffling of their roster. I wouldn't call it a complete rebuild until Trae Young is traded but there's no question this is a team that is headed for uncertainty heading into the offseason.

Neither Hunter nor Bogdanovic were starters for the team but they were big parts of the Hawks' previous build. After trading Dejounte Murray during the offseason and then Hunter and Bogdanovic at this year's trade deadline, it's evident the Hawks are building into a new era of basketball for the franchise. It'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for the Hawks but there's no question this team is taking a step back.

With the underwhelming returns for both Hunter and Bogdanovic (salary fillers and a collection of second-round picks), it's hard to view what Atlanta did at the trade deadline as a win for the franchise. Considering that the San Antonio Spurs owns the Hawks' first-round draft picks over the course of three seasons beginning in 2026, there's a chance things get pretty dark for the franchise before it gets better.