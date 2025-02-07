NBA Rumors: 5 Bold winners, 5 unanimous losers after a historic trade deadline

Miami Heat - Winner

Notable trade deadline moves: Traded Jimmy Butler; acquired Andrew Wiggins

Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline in a pretty much no-win situation, it's pretty impressive that the Miami Heat were able to, at the very least, save face with their return for Jimmy Butler. But after how much the narrative had gotten out of hand, there was a very real chance that the Heat was going to have to bring Jimmy back with no clear path toward a move at the trade deadline - especially when it became clear that the All-Star forward was looking to do everything in his power to make his way to Phoenix.

In the end, though, a trade did materialize and the Heat should be thankful for that. Officially, the Jimmy trade ended up being a multi-team deal in which Miami landed Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, PJ Tucker, and the Warriors' 2025 first-round picks (top 10 protected). There are many more elements to this deal for other teams but we'll focus on the Heat's return for the sake of this article.

While the argument could be made that the true value in this return for Miami lies in the 2025 first-round pick, you can't argue with the fact that Wiggins is a pretty strong consolidatory piece for the Heat to add at this point in the season. Wiggins is not the player that Jimmy is, even at this point in his career. But he can do a lot of the two-way things that Butler managed to do for the Heat throughout his five-year-plus tenure with the team. And if Wiggins can manage to be a poor man's Jimmy, that would be a huge win for the Heat.

There were a couple of goals the Heat wanted to accomplish with the Jimmy deal this season. First, they wanted to find a way to add win-now players to remain competitive and didn't want to take on dead money via a bad contract. They also, ideally, wanted to find draft compensation. After the deal for Jimmy was finalized, the argument can be made that the Heat accomplished all of those things with this return. I don't think it's an "A+" trade for the Heat but it's also difficult to downplay what Miami was able to acquire in exchange for a player that wanted nothing to do with the franchise anymore.