NBA Rumors: 6 Teams who desperately need to go 'star hunting' this offseason

As the final stretch of the regular season begins across the league, the Memphis Grizzlies are currently sitting as a top-3 seed in the Western Conference standings. At the moment, especially with the way last season ended, all seems positive for the team. However, I can't help but wonder that this team could be on the verge of a need for a big addition if the Grizzlies end up falling short of making a deep playoff run. If the Grizzlies lose in the first or second round of the playoffs again, it will be painfully obvious that this team needs a strong boost next to Ja Morant.

For as great of a player as Morant can be, there's still no evidence that he can single-handedly lead the Grizzlies to the next level as a franchise. Because of that, there's reason to believe that the Grizzlies may need to surround Morant with a strong supporting cast. They could accomplish that by targeting a veteran star during the offseason. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. have been great for Memphis, but I'm not sure either player is a worthy No. 2 option on a championship team at this point in their careers. And that's not necessarily a shot at them.

There's a very realistic scenario that the Grizzlies are going to enter the offseason with the need to upgrade the roster around Morant. It's not going to be easy but using Bane or Jackson as trade bait could be one way the team will be able to accomplish that this summer. If the Grizzlies can't show decent promise in the postseason, I'm not sure there's any move for the team to make this offseason than to explore a potential upgrade next to Morant.

It may not be a popular take but I do believe that the Grizzlies should be under immense pressure heading into the final few weeks of the regular season and then into the playoffs. Morant has the potential to be a great, great player. But he may never reach those heights if he's not supported by the right players around him. Through the first few seasons of his career, I can't confidently say that the Grizzlies have done a good enough job of finding the right pieces around him. They can attempt to address those concerns by aggressively pursuing another established star this summer.