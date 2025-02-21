NBA Rumors: 6 Teams who desperately need to go 'star hunting' this offseason

Detroit Pistons

Quietly, the Detroit Pistons have managed to take a strong step in the right direction this season. If they can continue to finish the season strong, they're going to make a return to the postseason for the first time in six years. Considering the pressure that surrounded this young core to shown any signs of life heading into this season, it's quite impressive that they've managed to answer the call. More specifically, it's Cade Cunningham that has managed to step up in a big way for the franchise.

Cunningham looks like the real deal as he's having the best season of his career thus far, which included being named to the 2025 NBA All-Star team. The biggest impact that Cunningham has made is the fact that he's helped the Pistons emerge as a relevant team in the Eastern Conference. It's not that Cunningham is a productive and efficient player so far this season; the fact that he's also making his team better in the process is a great sign for this team's future moving forward.

Even after the loss of Jaden Ivey, due to injury, the Pistons have managed to keep pace in the East. At this point, there's a very real chance that the Pistons are going to finish as a top-6 seed in the East. Had you told me that before the season, I wouldn't laughed you out of the room. Nevertheless, there's a real shift that has taken place in Detroit. The question for this front office is, how can we continue to build around Cunningham heading into the offseason? It's a tough question to answer, but I believe the next step is finding a veteran star to place next to Cunningham and Ivey.

The Pistons have been aggressive in the past and I can't imagine they'd shy away from doing something similar now. If the Pistons find the right supporting star that would make sense on the wing or in the frontcourt, I don't believe there should be much hesitation. Now could be the time for the front office to be aggressive and hunt for a star player. The Pistons are on an upward trajectory and landing a star player this summer could be the difference in this team taking another step forward or remaining as a feisty but not good enough team in the East next season.