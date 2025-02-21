NBA Rumors: 6 Teams who desperately need to go 'star hunting' this offseason

Houston Rockets

Through the first half of this season, it was difficult to not be impressed by the Houston Rockets. For such a young team, it was impressive to see them take another strong step forward as a team. Over the last few weeks, thought, this is a team that has shown a bit less and less consistency. Explaining that could prove to be a difficult task. However, it's not all that surprising considering A) the Rockets are an extremely young team and B) they don't have a clear leading star on their roster at the moment.

That's why I believe that, at the very least, the Rockets should be open to the possibility of pursuing a star player during the offseason. There could be several potential targets for the Rockets, who have plenty of assets to burn, during the summer. The big question for the team is whether or not they are close enough to contention that trading for a star player would make enough sense.

While it may be understandable for the front office to want to take the wait-and-see approach, especially as their young core continues to blossom, there's also a fine line that Houston has to be careful with. The last thing the Rockets need is to overvalue their young core to the point where they find themselves in a position where they're unable to make a move for a star player in the future. I'm not saying Houston is there already but it could be a reason to gamble now.

There's a very real scenario in which the Rockets add a veteran star during the offseason and emerge as a very dangerous dark horse contender next season. Whether that will actually come to fruition or not depends on where the front office is after this year. I'd imagine how the Rockets close out the season is going to play a huge role in determining how aggressive the front office will be heading into the summer.