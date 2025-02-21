NBA Rumors: 6 Teams who desperately need to go 'star hunting' this offseason

Minnesota Timberwolves

I wouldn't say that the Minnesota Timberwolves' front office is under pressure but they're certainly on the clock to do something significant at some point soon. After trading a huge piece of their core (Karl-Anthony Towns) away just before the start of the season, the Wolves have taken a pretty notable step back this season. It's quite unfortunate considering they were in the Western Conference Finals a year ago. While trading KAT seemed like a necessary move if the team wanted to unlock future financial flexibility, the results have not been great initially.

To be quite honest, I'm not sure anyone expected the Wolves to take a step forward after trading away KAT. Nevertheless, as the Wolves head into an offseason with some added flexibility, the onus will be on this team to take some sort of step forward. Looking at where this roster is, I can't imagine this team is going to be able to accomplish that without finding a path toward acquiring a star player during the summer.

The good news for the Wolves is that they have a strong foundational piece with Anthony Edwards. Finding a strong supporting star will be vital in determining whether this team is going to be able to take a big step forward in their progression heading into next season. While the Wolves may not be as desperate as some of the other teams on this list, you can't help but wonder how much patience a player like Edwards will have in Minnesota.

I don't want to be that person to draw up some speculation but the NBA is the NBA. And stars run this league. If the Wolves aren't able to surround Edwards with the talent that's going to help him, would it be all that surprising for his wandering eyes to begin looking elsewhere? We've seen bolder things happen in the NBA before. If the Wolves strike out this offseason and take another step back next year, Edwards applying pressure to the front office would be the least surprising thing to happen.