NBA Rumors: 6 Teams who desperately need to go 'star hunting' this offseason

The Miami Heat were one of the first star-hunting teams in the league. Heat President Pat Riley notably labeled this offseason plan as "what hunting." Over the past couple of decades, the Heat has been successful in their pursuits by landing the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and most recently Jimmy Butler. However, with the way things ended between the Heat and Jimmy, the Heat has to be considered one of the most desperate teams to find a star player this offseason.

Miami is borderline irrelevant in the Eastern Conference and unless they have a dramatic swing in play over the final few weeks of this season, this year will be remembered as a huge disappointment for the team. That would make for back-to-back disappointing years after making the NBA Finals twice in three years. With how the Heat likes to do business, it would be surprising if there weren't big changes on the horizon. I can't imagine this front office is going to sit on their hands this summer.

In fact, shortly after the NBA Trade Deadline, the Heat has already been linked to one potential star target heading into the offseason. Of all players, Miami has been labeled as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant if he were to hit the trade block this offseason. With one year left on his contract and with how disappointing the Phoenix Suns have been over the past two seasons, change could be in the future for both sides. If so, the Heat could possibly be in a good position to take advantage of the situation.

I don't believe anyone would argue with the fact that the Heat needs to find a way to acquire a star player at some point this offseason. However, that could prove to be easier said than done. But with the return that they got in exchange for Jimmy at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Heat will at least have some options heading into the summer. Whether that will lead toward a star acquisition for the team remains to be seen.