NBA Rumors: 7 Biggest and best buyout market signings in recent NBA history

5. Tim Thomas (2006) - signed with the Phoenix Suns

The argument could be made that the 2000s Phoenix Suns were one of the most fun eras of basketball to watch. But it was just about the dynamics of Steve Nash, Amar'e Stoudemire, Joe Johnson, and Shawn Marion. Along the way, there were many underrated players who would grow into big roles for the team. One of those players who is often forgotten about is Tim Thomas, who would only play a combined 46 games for the franchise.

Thomas had a healthy 13-year career in the NBA and one of the most overlooked stretches of his playing days lasted only a few months. Hit badly by the injury bug in 2005, it was beginning to look as if the best days of Thomas were behind him. While that may have been the case at the moment, he was far from done.

After only playing in three games during the 2005-06 season with the Bulls, who had clearly decided they were ready to rebuild their roster, Chicago decided it was best to part ways with Thomas. The Bulls decided to grant Thomas the ability to sign with whatever team he wanted to do to conclude the year. The Suns were a team that decided to take a flier on the veteran forward. In the 26 games played for Phoenix in the regular season, Thomas averaged 11 points and five rebounds per game on 44 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Taking a bigger role in the NBA Playoffs, with Amar'e Stoudemire out with an injury, Thomas helped fuel the Suns to a Western Conference Finals appearance. Thomas would go on to average 15 points and six rebounds on 49 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from 3-point range. Thomas' great performance with the Suns helped him cement a four-year, $24 million contract with the LA Clippers during the 2006 offseason.