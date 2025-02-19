NBA Rumors: 7 Post-All-Star break predictions that will change the league's landscape

The Boston Celtics flip the switch

Even though the Boston Celtics have been pretty good this season, there is a sense that they've left a bit to be desired as a dominant group. With the way they dominated in both the regular season and the playoffs last year, there was a belief that the team was simply going to pick up where they left off. That hasn't happened so far this season and we've seen some inconsistency with the Celtics sparingly throughout this season.

The big question is whether that is due to the team pacing themselves throughout the regular season or if there is a real cause for concern. At least for now, it's hard to predict what that is. However, I'd imagine that over the next few weeks, we're going to begin to get the answer to that question. I predict that heading into the final stretch run before the playoffs that we're going to see the Celtics flip a switch. We're going to see Boston play with more intensity and a focus we have not yet seen them operate with just yet.

That may be a bit outrageous to hear from a team that is on pace to win close to 60 games this season. However, that's just how talented this roster is. Would it be that much of a surprise to see the Celtics dominate the final 27 games of the regular season to the extent they did last year? Absolutely not. That's what I believe we're about to see from the Celtics once the NBA All-Star break is officially over. There's a reason why most still consider the Celtics to be the overwhelming favorite to win the 2025 NBA Championship.

While I do expect the Celtics to hit their stride over the final few weeks of the regular season, I still don't believe they'll be able to track down the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have a pretty strong stranglehold on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. The Cavs are 5.5 games clear of the Celtics in the East standings and no matter how good Boston is down the stretch, that feels like too many games to make up. Nevertheless, finishing up the season strong could go a long way in helping the Celtics prepare for their upcoming title defense in the postseason.