NBA Rumors: 7 Post-All-Star break predictions that will change the league's landscape

The Denver Nuggets snag the No. 2 seed in the West

During the early portions of December, there was a real concern surrounding the Denver Nuggets. The dysfunctional noise surrounding this team got so bad that there were whispers that Denver was open to the idea of blowing up their core of Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, and Michael Porter Jr. There was a point where things were so bad for the Nuggets that there were rumors that they were open to blowing up their core for Zach LaVine. No offense to LaVine, but breaking up a championship core for him is pretty crazy.

Thankfully, that didn't end up happening. Fast forward a few months later, the Nuggets are playing some of the best basketball in the Western Conference. Aside from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Nuggets are clearly the second-best team in the conference right now. Heading into the final stretch of the season, I predict that the Nuggets are going to move up in the standings and will snag the second overall seed heading into the postseason. Right now, Denver is third in the West and just a half-game out of the second seed.

It may not seem like that bold of a prediction but considering what the narrative was surrounding this team early on in the season, the Nuggets finishing as a top-2 seed in the West is quite the turnaround for the team. At this point, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the Nuggets back in the Western Conference Finals. And if they were to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who knows which team comes out of that series? The Thunder would clearly be the favorites but you couldn't be able to count out the Nuggets with the level of experience they have.

I don't think we quite understand how much the Nuggets reemerging as a championship contender this season could alter the perception in the NBA. For the most part, Denver was done. The funeral was planned. Now, all of a sudden, there's a non-zero chance that they could end up coming out of the West and perhaps even win it all. The job that the Nuggets have done, from top to bottom, over the last few months is nothing short of amazing.