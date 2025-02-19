NBA Rumors: 7 Post-All-Star break predictions that will change the league's landscape

The Miami Heat will not be viewed as the Miami Heat anymore

Over the years, even when they haven't had the best record in the regular season, the Miami Heat have generally been a team you don't want to see in a playoff series. And it's not even just the fact that they made an unlikely NBA Finals run as an 8th seed. The luster of the Heat goes way beyond just that. On most nights, the Heat is consistently one of the hardest-working teams in the league. Backed by the best head coach (Erik Spoelstra), the Heat were always viewed as a dangerous threat that it was always better to just avoid.

Lately, over the past two years, the Heat have begun to lose that respect. And now that Jimmy Butler is no longer on the team, I don't believe Miami is going to get that label as a dangerous threat anymore. Heck, even Spo has not had a great season this year. I'm not going to question him as a head coach but something does seem off with the Heat of late. A Heat team with Tyler Herro as their best player doesn't instill fear as much as Jimmy as their best player does. There's no question about that.

Over the final stretch of the regular season, the Heat are going to get that rude awakening. They're not going to be respected as they were before - and it's not just the trade of Jimmy. The fact is that this team has fallen off. This organization has fallen off. It happens to the best of them. I'd even argue that the game may have passed the Heat by and they've failed to pivot. We've seen that in the way Pat Riley has conducted business over the last few years and even a bit in Spo's coaching.

If the Heat want to reemerge as a relevant contender in the Eastern Conference again, big changes likely have to be on the way. I'm not even sure it's just about landing another star player to build around. Over the past five years, Jimmy's presence on the roster helped compensate for other issues around the organization. It will be interesting to see how the Heat approaches the offseason which is likely going to clear a path toward a new era for the organization.