NBA Rumors: 7 Post-All-Star break predictions that will change the league's landscape

The Milwaukee Bucks begin to look like a contender again

Over the past 18 months, the Milwaukee Bucks have made some huge changes to their roster in an attempt to keep their championship window open. In recent months, the Bucks have essentially swapped out Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton for Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma. The hope is that the team will finally begin to see real dividends this season. After last year ended in disappointment once again, the Bucks are heading into the final stretch of the season with significant pressure on their shoulders.

The big question for the team is whether they'll be able to deliver. I predict that we're going to see this Bucks team take off down the stretch. They've shown some positive signs this season and I believe that the addition of Kuzma is going to truly begin to pay off in a big way. Was it the ideal move for the Bucks heading into the NBA Trade Deadline? Probably not. But to say that Kuzma can't help this team at all would be a big understatement as well. It'd also be false.

If the Bucks have one more last gasp in them, I'd expect we're going to see it down the stretch this year. To be quite honest, I like the Bucks better in an underdog role than one as a favorite. The fact that everyone seems to be overlooking this team could end up helping them down the stretch. To be quite honest, finishing as the fourth seed may not be that bad. They would avoid the Boston Celtics in the second round and the argument could be made that their experience could give the Cleveland Cavaliers some issues.

I'm not sure if I'm willing to say that the Bucks are going to make a deep run in the postseason but I also wouldn't be all that surprised if they did. If the Bucks have a strong final stretch of the season as I expect them to, there's a chance that this team could end up being one of the bigger surprises in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Honestly, if the Bucks are going to sell Giannis Antetokounmpo on the future, they almost have to have a strong end to this season - especially considering the way the final few years have ended for the team.