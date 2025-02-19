NBA Rumors: 7 Post-All-Star break predictions that will change the league's landscape

The Golden State Warriors go on a huge run

I'm not sure if there was a bigger winner than the Golden State Warriors at the NBA Trade Deadline. If Jimmy Butler can remain healthy, this is a team that could very much go on a big run to close the year. Not only did the Warriors land a star player who fits next to Steph Curry but they also might've put themselves right in the championship picture. They certainly have a lot of work to do between now and the end of the season, but the Warriors have to feel good about the early returns after the move for Jimmy. We know Draymond Green surely does.

I predict that we're going to see the Warriors going on a pretty strong run during the final stretch of the season. I believe there's a good chance that the Warriors move into the top 6 of the Western Conference standings. If this team can avoid the injury bug, this is not going to be a matchup that any favorite is going to want in the first round of the playoffs. If they can avoid the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round, this is a team that could make the West playoffs quite interesting.

I won't go to the lengths that Draymond did in which he said the Warriors were going to win the NBA Championship this season but there's reason for optimism in Golden State. Jimmy has looked good and has been a breath of fresh air for the team. Again, I'm not sure if this lasts or if Jimmy can stay healthy. But if the good vibes linger and Jimmy can transform into playoff Jimmy one more time, I'm not sure how the Warriors could be overlooked as a dark horse contender in the Western Conference.

As the NBA regular season quickly comes to an end, it will be interesting to see how the landscape of the league changes, if at all.