NBA Rumors: Boldest Giannis Antetokounmpo trade each top-5 lottery team could make

Philadelphia 76ers' mega offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Heading into the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers, at least in my opinion, are one of the more intriguing teams. After a disappointing year, the Sixers have no more of Joel Embiid's prime that they could afford to waste. They need to bounce back in a huge way next year, and making a bold move via trade during the offseason could be one tactic that the team ends up taking. However, that could be much easier said than done.

But moving up a couple of spots in the NBA Draft Lottery does give the Sixers some hope and more flexibility heading into the offseason. One potential pipe dream scenario that could arise for Philadelphia revolves around a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Theoretically speaking, the Sixers could put together a formidable trade offer for the superstar forward if they wanted to.

The offer that the Sixers could scrap together would center around Jared McCain, the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and a 2031 first-round pick. To make the salaries work, the Sixers would either have to find a third team to send Paul George to, or they would need the Bucks to want to get PG back in the deal. That doesn't seem to be a huge issue as there would probably be teams willing to trade for PG.

Nevertheless, the question is whether the third pick and McCain are a strong enough core for the Bucks to accept a Giannis trade for. I'd imagine this would fall just short of what the Bucks would want in a Giannis trade, but it's not a bad offer.