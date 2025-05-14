NBA Rumors: Boldest Giannis Antetokounmpo trade each top-5 lottery team could make

San Antonio Spurs' mega offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Of the five teams with a top-5 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, you'd have to imagine that all eyes will be on the San Antonio Spurs. They're a team that you'd imagine Giannis Antetokounmpo would want to play for, and also a team that may have unlimited assets at their disposal. San Antonio moving up a few spots in the NBA Draft Lottery to earn the No. 2 overall pick probably only helped their chances of pulling off a move for Giannis.

San Antonio may not even have to put every last asset of theirs on the table to pull off a move, but if they wanted to ensure they would not get laughed off the phone in a conversation with the Milwaukee Bucks, they'd have to present a strong offer. Such a deal could be built around the No. 2 overall pick, which will probably be Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and two additional future first-round picks.

The Spurs would make such an offer and still have a strong supporting cast leftover in place to help Giannis win another title. San Antonio would have a core of De'Aaron Fox, Giannis, and Victor Wembanyama. Their supporting cast would probably be considered a work in progress, but they'd certainly have one of the best big threes in the NBA, and certainly one of the most intriguing ones in the Western Conference.

With this strong offer, the Bucks would have a foundation to build around with Castle, Harper, Vassell, Sochan, and a handful of draft picks. This is one of those blockbuster deals that would theoretically make sense for both sides.