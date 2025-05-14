NBA Rumors: Boldest Giannis Antetokounmpo trade each top-5 lottery team could make

Dallas Mavericks' mega offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Even though there have already been whispers that the Dallas Mavericks don't play on trading the No. 1 overall pick and are looking forward to selecting Cooper Flagg at the 2025 NBA Draft, things constantly change, and quickly, in the NBA. I don't think we can say there's a zero chance that the Mavs would explore the option of trading the pick. The Mavs don't have a ton of trade assets, but the No. 1 overall pick does give them some leverage to play with.

If the Mavs wanted to make an all-out pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, there's probably a path toward one. It all begins with Flagg, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Dallas could also throw in Dereck Lively II and their other tradable future first-round pick. The real problem for the Mavs is that they would have to throw in several other contracts to make the money work.

The contracts that would need to be included are Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Caleb Martin, and Naji Marshall. Not great for the Mavs. They'd be essentially gutting their team and banking on the trio of Kyrie Irving (who is probably going to miss the first half of the season), Giannis, and Anthony Davis. On paper, that's a good trio. However, with Kyrie's and AD's injury history, this is one of those situations that could go south quickly.

In theory, though, it may be a deal that works for both sides. The Bucks would get a new face of the franchise to build around and a few workable pieces.