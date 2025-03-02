NBA Rumors: Buy or sell the 10 juiciest way-too-early offseason whispers

Ja Morant's future with the Memphis Grizzlies could be up in the air

The rumor: Shortly after the NBA Trade Deadline, one rumor mentioned that Ja Morant's future could be up in the air if they have a disappointing end to their season. There's been some pushback from the organization, but you can't help but wonder if this is one of those smoke and fire situations in the NBA.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the most consistently good teams in the Western Conference so far this season. They're currently in a battle for the No. 2 seed and have been quite impressive, even though they haven't gotten the national respect that they deserve. The fact that they've been able to be as successful as they have been so far this season with a Ja Morant who still has not looked like his former superstar self is even more impressive.

As Morant has struggled to consistently look like himself of late, it's only natural to begin to speculate on his future with the team - especially if the Grizzlies end up fizzling out at the end of the season. That's exactly what this reported rumor was about. If the Grizzlies have a disappointing end to their season, which they've had in three of their last four seasons, it's only natural to begin to decide whether Morant is the player who can carry this team to a championship.

Even though Morant has struggled to a certain extent this season, I do believe it would be borderline crazy for the Grizzlies to even entertain the thought of trading him. Morant is 25 years old and probably has still not hit his ceiling as a star player in the league. For a franchise that has historically struggled to acquire star players, you don't willingly trade one when you have one of the better ones in the league.

At least for now, I do believe it would be pretty shocking to see the Grizzlies enter the offseason with the goal of trading Morant. Even if they were to explore his trade market, I'd be taken aback. At least for now, I don't envision Morant leaving the Grizzlies - no matter how this season ends for the team.

Verdict: Sell