NBA Rumors: Buy or sell the 10 juiciest way-too-early offseason whispers

Zion Williamson will be back on the trade block during the offseason

The rumor: Over the past couple of seasons, there have been off-and-on whispers that the New Orleans Pelicans have been willing to "listen to offers" for Zion Williamson. As the Pelicans explore a new horizon, could Zion be back on the trade block?

Since he entered the league, Zion Williamson has been one of the more polarizing "superstars" in the league. When healthy, Zion is one of the most dominating forces in the league. The problem is, over the first few years of his career, he's rarely been healthy. And that's been a big problem for not only Zion's continued development but also the Pelicans' build as a team. It's hard to build around a star player who is almost always injured.

Nevertheless, the Pelicans are in an almost impossible position. As much as they may want to, the Pelicans can't really trade Zion. Even despite his injury history, it would be pretty premature for the Pelicans to trade a 24-year-old star who may not have even hit his ceiling yet. Again, Zion may never reach his full potential because of injury issues, but if the Pelicans trade him and he evolves into the dominating superstar that many believed he could be when he entered the league, the Pelicans would never be forgiven.

All that said, there have been on-and-off trade whispers centered around Zion. This season was not any different. Even though most of the focus for the Pelicans heading into the trade deadline revolved around trading Brandon Ingram, it was reported that New Orleans was willing to listen to trade offers for every player on the roster not named Herb Jones, Yves Missi, and Trey Murphy III.

Of course, the Pelicans didn't end up blowing up their roster at the trade deadline, but the fact that Zion wasn't on that list of players the team was unwilling to move is quite telling. At this point, with everything that has been reported, you can't help but wonder if Zion could find his way back on the trade block heading into the offseason. I'd lean no for now, but it's certainly something to keep a close eye on.

Verdict: Sell