NBA Rumors: Buy or sell the 10 juiciest way-too-early offseason whispers

The Phoenix Suns will trade Kevin Durant

The rumor: Multiple reports have indicated that the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant both know that a trade is coming this offseason.

Unless something drastically changes between now and the end of the season, the Phoenix Suns are going to end the year as the most underwhelming and disappointing team in the Western Conference. Perhaps even the entire NBA. After dangling him in deals ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, there's reason to believe that the Suns are going to move forward with their efforts in trading Kevin Durant.

He'll be heading into the final year of his contract, and without a clear path toward improving this upcoming season, it would make little sense for the Suns to keep this core intact as-is. Considering it's going to be nearly impossible to trade Bradley Beal (who has a no-trade clause) and that it would be foolish to trade Devin Booker (especially if there's no trade demand) at this point, that leaves the only logical path toward change coming to the Suns this summer in the way of moving on from KD.

"They're gonna trade [KD], and he knows that." 😳 @WindhorstESPN and @KendrickPerkins on what will happen with Kevin Durant and the Suns this offseason. pic.twitter.com/B985Mq41Hv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 26, 2025

If the recent reporting is accurate, this is something that both sides may already see coming. To be perfectly honest, it may be something that makes sense for both the Suns and KD, as well. Phoenix will be able to get some future draft capital back in any deal for KD, and KD would be able to join a contender as he approaches the final few years of his career. The only question heading into the offseason may be, how will it all come to fruition?

Assuming the Suns do place KD on the trade market heading into the offseason, there should be a naturally strong market for the All-Star forward. If Phoenix is genuine about trading KD at some point during the offseason, I'd imagine that's something they'll be able to easily accomplish. Whether it will lead toward the Suns improving remains to be seen. But, at this point, it may be a scenario that they need to allow to play out.

Verdict: Buy