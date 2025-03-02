NBA Rumors: Buy or sell the 10 juiciest way-too-early offseason whispers

The Denver Nuggets will blow up their championship core

The rumor: During their early-season struggles, there was some belief that the Denver Nuggets were open to blowing up their championship core. Could they revisit that option if this season ends in disappointment?

When the Denver Nuggets got off to an uninspiring 11-10 start to the season, there were whispers that the team was considering the idea of blowing up their championship core. Specifically, at the time, the Nuggets were linked to a move for Zach LaVine that would've had to come at the expense of Michael Porter Jr. In the end, the Nuggets opted not to make such a bold move, but the fact that it was even reported on suggests it was something the front office was, at the very least, considering.

To what extent? We may never know. However, if the Nuggets do have another disappointing end to their season, would it be that surprising to see the team explore the possibility of making such a bold move again during the offseason? I wouldn't consider it a move that would be completely off the table for the team. Again, we may have to see how this season plays out, but where there's smoke, there's often a fire.

The Nuggets may have been able to avoid the fire for now, but another second-round playoff exit could bring about some of the same concerns the team had at the beginning of the season. All that said, I still hold firm that I can't envision the Nuggets making such a bold move. If the Nuggets end the season as the second or even third seed in the West, it's hard to see a scenario in which the team makes a move that would improve their chances next season.

For better or worse, I'd say that the Nuggets are pretty married to this core. Considering it helped them win a championship in 2023, that's not that bad of a situation that Denver finds itself in. Could the Nuggets make a small-level move during the offseason to help improve their chances heading into next season? Sure. However, I don't believe they're going to trade Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., or Nikola Jokic this offseason.

Verdict: Sell