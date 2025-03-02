NBA Rumors: Buy or sell the 10 juiciest way-too-early offseason whispers

The Atlanta Hawks are building toward a Trae Young trade

The rumor: NBA insider Chris Haynes recently reported that Trae Young's future with the Atlanta Hawks could be getting "murky."

With the way that the Atlanta Hawks have operated over the last nine months, it's pretty safe to assume that this team, at the very least, is inching closer toward a complete revamp of their roster. That's been pretty evident after the Hawks decided to trade away Dejounte Murray, De'Andre Hunter, and then Bogan Bogdanovic. As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, you can't help but wonder what the next step could be for Atlanta.

There have been some whispers that what the Hawks have been building to is a potential trade of Trae Young. After exploring his trade market last offseason, I'm still not exactly sold on Young's future in Atlanta. Even though they didn't truly push toward moving him ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, I do believe this can be one of those scenarios in which Atlanta allowed Young to rebuild his trade value a bit this offseason in hopes of igniting a bidding war for his services heading into this upcoming summer.

Whether that will end up being the case remains to be seen, but with how the Hawks have operated of late, it's not that outlandish of a leap to make. With how Atlanta may be silently embracing somewhat of a youth movement, this is one of those scenarios that could go a couple of ways. On one hand, Young is "young" enough to help be part of this next rebuild for the Hawks. On the other hand, the franchise may believe it's time for a change at the top. And that could point to a potential trade of Young sooner rather than later.

My only concern with this entire theory is whether Young's market has built back up enough for the Hawks to be willing to accept an offer this offseason. While Young has been an exceptional playmaker this season, there are still concerns about his overall offensive efficiency. Because of that, I'm just not sure there's going to be an offer on the table that Atlanta won't be able to refuse. All that said, deep down, I do believe that the Hawks would much rather trade Young at some point in the next few months rather than have him as the centerpiece of their roster next season.

Verdict: Buy