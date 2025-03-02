NBA Rumors: Buy or sell the 10 juiciest way-too-early offseason whispers

Houston Rockets will choose young core over pursuing star player

The rumor: It's been consistently reported this season that the Houston Rockets would much rather allow their young core to continue to develop rather than to break it up in a trade for a star player.

The Houston Rockets have slowed down a bit during the second half of the season, but it's hard not to be impressed with how this team has performed this season. In many ways, much of that credit has to be attributed to their young core. The strides that this young team has made over the last couple of seasons should give the front office a strong indication of what could be awaiting this team heading into the future.

While there were moments when the Rockets could've elected to break up their young core to pursue a star player via trade, this front office has remained consistent in their desire to see how much this team can continue to develop. To be perfectly honest, it's hard to blame them for that. The Rockets have one of the most talented young cores in the league, and it would make sense to want to see them play out their ceiling.

However, I can't help but wonder if that could change heading into the offseason. If the "right" star player becomes available, would the Rockets be willing to move off this stance at all? In theory, the argument can be made that the Rockets are a veteran star away from being a very real contender in the Western Conference. Houston has been patient in making such a pursuit for a star so far, but how long will they continue to wait out the process?

I do believe that there could come a scenario this offseason where we see the Rockets open the door to a potential pursuit of a star player. Even though the Rockets may not want to break up their young core yet, if the right star does become available, it's going to be increasingly difficult for this team not to, at the very least, explore their options. Up to now, the Rockets have been patient on this front. And that's been smart. However, I also believe that is likely to change at some point soon.

Verdict: Sell