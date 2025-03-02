NBA Rumors: Buy or sell the 10 juiciest way-too-early offseason whispers

Giannis must be 'forced' out of Milwaukee

The rumor: Even though there have been many whispers that suggest Giannis Antetokounmpo could eventually force his way out of Milwaukee via trade, he continues to show much loyalty whenever he speaks on the issue. Most recently, Giannis said he would have to be "forced" out of Milwaukee if they wanted to trade him.

Over the past few seasons, especially as the Milwaukee Bucks have struggled, the question of whether Giannis Antetokounmpo would ever request a trade has been asked pretty continuously. It's gotten to the point where many across the league are hoping it will happen. However, there's never been a moment when it feels as if Giannis is moving in a way that he would do so. From all indications, Giannis loves Milwaukee, and Milwaukee loves Giannis.

But that hasn't stopped the rest of the league from trying to create a schism between Giannis and the Bucks. Giannis isn't having it. In a recent interview from just a few weeks ago, Giannis said that the Bucks would have to kick him out if they wanted to trade him and that he would never demand a trade away from the team. He added that he wasn't that kind of guy. We've heard this before from star players, and that hasn't stopped them from changing stances in the past. However, with Giannis, he's the type of player that I tend to believe.

I love NBA chaos as much as the next guy. In theory, I would very much welcome a Giannis trade demand. But, at the same time, I also admire loyalty in the modern game, where it's pretty much nonexistent. And Giannis does seem to be one of those different types of players that I could see playing his entire career with the Bucks. The fact that Milwaukee is aggressive in trying to surround Giannis with championship talent, there aren't many reasons why Giannis should be unhappy with his situation.

At least for now, I don't think we're going to see a Giannis trade demand any time soon. Unless something drastically changes with the front office's approach, I do believe there's a strong relationship between Giannis and the decision-makers in Milwaukee. Like I said before, as much as I would love to see the chaos of a Giannis trade, I just can't see it happening anytime soon.

Verdict: Buy