NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Most likely move every team will make at the deadline

New Orleans Pelicans

Most likely move: Trading Brandon Ingram

It's been a pretty disastrous year for the New Orleans Pelicans overall. After the offseason addition of Dejounte Murray, there's not much that has gone right for the Pelicans this year. From the opening tip, it was pretty clear that this year was going to be one to forget for the franchise. Because the Pelicans have one of the worst records in the league, they're a natural candidate to emerge as a seller heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. However, I'm not sure this team is going to be that desperate to blow up their roster as perhaps some around the league believe.

All that said, if there's one likely move that the Pelicans could end up making at the trade deadline, it's trading Brandon Ingram. In the final year of his contract, the fact that New Orleans and Ingram haven't been able to come to an agreement on a contract extension leaves me to believe that a trade may be in the best interest of both sides. If there's even a small chance that Ingram leaves in free agency, I'm not sure that's an outcome the Pelicans should be willing to gamble on.

New York Knicks

Most likely move: Trading Mitchell Robinson

Even though the New York Knicks have been quite good this season, the argument could be made that they've managed to operate under the radar for much of the year. Being overshadowed by the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, the Knicks could emerge as somewhat of a dark horse threat to win the Eastern Conference heading into the postseason. In theory, you'd imagine the Knicks could view the NBA Trade Deadline as the opportunity to add one more significant piece before the stretch run.

Of course, there's only one problem with that - and it's the fact that the Knicks don't exactly have a ton of flexibility heading into the final few days before the deadline. That could pose a huge hurdler toward New York making a big move. That said, the most likely move that New York could end up making over the next few days revolves around trading Mitchell Robinson. As he works his way to a return from injury, he could be an intriguing deadline candidate the Knicks may be able to dangle in an attempt to upgrade their backcourt.