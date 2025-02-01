NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions for the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline

The Houston Rockets will trade for De'Aaron Fox

The biggest story in the NBA right now is De'Aaron Fox. Even though it's not a foregone conclusion that the Sacramento Kings will trade him ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, the fact that there's even an outside chance that a deal gets done is a big enough story. Now that it's become pretty apparent that Fox doesn't plan on signing a long-term extension with the team, it would make sense for the Kings to explore his trade market. There are two teams that make the most sense for Fox. The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

One of my biggest predictions for this year's NBA Trade Deadline is that the Kings will trade Fox, but not the Spurs. It will be the Rockets that will put together a deal of future first-round picks and young talent to pull off a deal for Fox. Even with the success that the Rockets have experienced so far this season, it would be foolish for them to not take advantage of the opportunity they have in front of them. If a player like Fox is available and open to signing a long-term extension in Houston, it would be foolish for the Rockets to pass up this shot.

Eventually, the Rockets are going to have to make a big move. They're going to need a star player to legitimize themselves as a real threat in the Western Conference. Fox could give them that, and this season. If the Rockets can find the right combination of players that would work as compensation for the Kings, I can't see how they could pass on this opportunity. If the Spurs aren't willing to go all-in on an offer right now, the Rockets should see this as a great chance to jump right back in front of their in-state rivals.

The Spurs may have beaten them a couple of years ago when they landed the No. 1 pick so they could select Victor Wembanyama. Houston can one-up them this time around if they can find a way to outbid the Spurs on Fox. If he's truly open to another team in Texas, the Rockets should waste little time in an all-out pursuit and I predict that's exactly what they're going to end up doing.