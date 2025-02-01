NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions for the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline

Jimmy Butler will be traded to the Phoenix Suns

Since it was originally reported that Jimmy Butler had approached the Miami Heat and requested a trade, the Phoenix Suns were always considered a strong candidate. Over the past few weeks, the Suns have almost become the only real candidate for Jimmy. Of the teams that would seemingly trade for him, it's the Suns that Jimmy wants to play most for. It's his most preferred landing spot and while that doesn't mean the Heat has to trade him there, Phoenix is probably the team most willing to make such a move.

Of course, over the last few weeks, the big problem has been Bradley Beal's contract. Quite possibly the worst contract in the league, it's been difficult for the Suns to find a natural landing spot for the former All-Star guard. The fact that he also has a no-trade clause in his deal makes it almost impossible to trade him. Nevertheless, whether it's to the Heat or another team he'd be willing to waive his no-trade clause for, I do predict that the team is going to figure out a way to land Jimmy.

One of the biggest predictions ahead of the trade deadline is that Jimmy will be traded to the Suns. Whether it's a simple 1-for-1 deal with the Heat or if it includes a flurry of other teams, I just believe it's going to get done. I can't imagine other teams lining up to trade for Jimmy at this point and I also can't imagine the Heat being willing to allow this madness to follow the team into the offseason. Miami desperately needs to close the book on the Jimmy saga and it will happen with a trade to Phoenix at the deadline.

Considering everything that has been reported in recent weeks, the return for Jimmy is probably going to be viewed as objectively disappointing. At this point, there's a strong case to be made that the best offer the Heat could get for Jimmy involves acquiring Beal and multiple first-round picks from the Suns. I'm not sure if that deal is currently on the table but if it is, that could end up being the type of deal Miami ends up reluctantly accepting at the trade deadline.