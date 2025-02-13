NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Way-too-early offseason favorites for Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have fallen a bit off pace from how they were playing during the first half of the season but it's hard not to be impressed with the strides that this young team has made in the last couple of seasons. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out for the Rockets and depending on how it does, it will certainly impact the way the team is going to approach the offseason. In theory, the Rockets will likely be heading into the offseason with a need for a star player.

That's where a pursuit of Kevin Durant could make sense for the Rockets. If Houston is looking for a relatively cheap star to pursue, KD could be their target heading into the offseason. Even though KD is still a great player, it's unlikely the asking price will be absurdly high for the Phoenix Suns considering he just has one year left on his contract. Because I find it hard to believe that the Rockets will want to mortgage their future, KD would theoretically make sense as a player who could help them emerge as a contender next season for a fair trade price.

Adding KD to the roster would make a lot of sense for the Rockets. If there's one weakness on this team, it's the lack of a consistent veteran star that carries the experience that this team is going to need once the postseason begins. The addition of KD to this talented core could help them take that final step forward they need to help them emerge as a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.

I'm not sure if the lone addition of KD would make the Rockets one of the favorites in the West but this is the type of move that would give this young talented team some much-needed legitimacy across the league. For now, the Rockets are just a good story. Despite the fact that they're a top 4 seed in the West, I'm not sure there are many that view them as a strong threat. That could change with an offseason addition of KD. At this point, it would be surprising if they weren't a tad bit interested in a potential pursuit of the superstar wing.