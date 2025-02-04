NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Crazy deadline ideas to add to the league's chaos

Jimmy Butler is traded to the Milwaukee Bucks

Over these next few days, if there's one star player who has the best chance of being traded, it's probably Jimmy Butler. Jimmy and the Miami Heat's relationship has been deteriorating for the past three months, perhaps even further back than that. At this point, it would be a huge surprise if the Heat elected to keep him on the roster beyond the trade deadline - even more so considering he does have a player option that he could easily opt into after this season. Considering the Heat can't take that risk, they almost have to trade him soon.

Of course, there's just one big problem with that plan - there may not be a current market for Jimmy. The Phoenix Suns have been the team most interested in making a deal but the Heat (nor any other team in the NBA) has no interest in taking on Bradley Beal's contract. That is a big deal-breaker for both sides. That's why a team like the Milwaukee Bucks could come into play. In theory, Jimmy could make sense for a team that could be looking to add a supporting star ahead of the stretch run.

What is the viability of such a trade?

For the Bucks, it is pretty simple on the Jimmy front. In fact, there's only one way they could get a deal done. First, they'd have to cut salary to get under the second apron. Second, they would have to include Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis in a deal. That's all. If that's enough for the Heat, who could be scrambling to find a deal that works at this point, there's a shot this gets done before the deadline. Considering the Bucks could be operating from a point of desperation, it's certainly one idea to keep a close eye on.

There are going to be questions about whether Jimmy fits next to Lillard and Giannis. However, the argument could be made that most of those concerns or questions would revolve around how he's going to fit in the locker room rather than on the basketball court. If the Bucks feel they have to make a bold move, I'm not sure how they can't seriously be thinking about pulling the trigger on this type of trade.