NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Crazy deadline ideas to add to the league's chaos

Kevin Durant is traded to the Houston Rockets

If the Phoenix Suns come to the realization that they're not going to be able to land Jimmy Butler in a trade deadline deal, there's at least a small chance they could end up trading Kevin Durant. According to a recent report, the Suns may already be fielding offers for the All-Star forward. Listening to offers and pulling the trigger on a deal are two very different things. However, in a potential doomsday scenario, the Suns could end up trading KD ahead of the trade deadline. If they do, the Houston Rockets should be at the front of the line.

While it's been reported that the Golden State Warriors have explored what a KD reunion would look like, I believe the Rockets would be a much more interesting landing spot for him. With how impressive their young core has looked this season, there's no question that KD could emerge as a worthy star addition. KD could be the missing star piece that the Rockets may need in order to make a deep run in the postseason. Part of the reason why the Rockets are still doubted despite how good they've been this season is because of their lack of experience. An addition like KD at the deadline would remedy those concerns.

What is the viability of such a trade?

From a financial perspective, the Rockets could match KD's salary for this season by including Fred VanVleet's expiring contract or Dillon Brooks' deal. However, I'd imagine the Suns would want to gain some financial flexibility if they did trade KD, so it's probably more likely they'd want an expiring contract and future picks. When it comes to draft compensation, the Rockets could easily send a couple of future first-round picks to get a deal done.

It would be considered a best-case scenario for the Rockets to allow the team's young core to continue to grow and develop around a superstar like KD. With this potential deal, the Rockets wouldn't be overlooked as a threat heading into the postseason and could be in line to compete for a title over the next few seasons (as long as KD remains healthy and this young core continues to develop).