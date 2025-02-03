NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Wings Dallas Mavericks could target after bold move for AD

Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons

Even though the Detroit Pistons are still technically in the race for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, there's a very good chance that they could opt to emerge in a non-buyer role heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. Notice how I use the phrase "non-buyer" and not "seller." That's because I don't think the Pistons are going to aggressively sell off their roster but if the right deal did come across the table, they also shouldn't decline it.

Assuming that would be the case, I can't help but wonder if the Dallas Mavericks should make a call on the availability of Malik Beasley. On a one-year, prove-it deal, Beasley has been quite good for Detroit so far this season. Averaging 16 points per game on 40 percent shooting from 3-point range, there's an offensive-minded role on the Mavs that Beasley could help fill after the loss of Luka Doncic. If Dallas can make a strong enough offer, perhaps they could pry Beasley away from Detroit.

I'm not sure if the Pistons would want to trade Beasley (that will ultimately depend on what the conversations are between the two sides behind closed doors about his future). However, it would be foolish to not even have a discussion of the possibility. I'm sure there are other teams across the league that will make a call on Bealsye ahead of the trade deadline if it hasn't already happened.

If the Mavs are serious about adding to their wing depth heading into the deadline, Beasley is certainly one name to keep a close eye on. He would help AD carry some of the offensive load in the absence of Luka. He'd also feast on the perimeter next to Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. I'm sure the Mavs have a few options on the table of players they're willing to pursue over the next few days, and I'd be surprised if Beasley didn't factor in one way or another.