NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Superstars who could be available over the next 12 months

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

With the way the Atlanta Hawks have operated over the last 8-9 months, there's a strong argument to be made that they're inching closer and closer to, at the very least, a soft rebuild. In the last few months, the Hawks have traded Dejounte Murray, De'Andre Hunter, and Bogdan Bogdanovic. If I had to guess, Clint Capela is probably a player on his way out of town too (once his contract expires after this season). I don't believe it's that stretch to predict that Trae Young could be on the chopping block next, especially when it's been reported that his future with the team is "murky."

After the 2025-26 season, Young could theoretically opt out of his deal with the Hawks to test free agency if he wanted. I'm not sure how Young views his stance with the Hawks, but if the team is likely going to take another step back before they take one forward, you'd have to imagine the All-Star guard is seriously thinking about his future as the option for free-agency approaches. At the same rate, the Hawks have to also be contemplating their future with Young as the face of their franchise.

What are the odds Young hits the trade block?

Considering the Hawks were open to trading Young last offseason, I do believe there's a good chance that he ends up being moved at some point in the next 12 months - especially if the Hawks believe there's a chance they could end up losing Young for nothing in free agency. Even though his reputation has taken over the last year, Young is still one of the best offensive players in the game. In fact, with the way he's played this season, the argument could be made that he's the best playmaker in the game at the moment.

His overall scoring efficiency numbers are down a bit this season but Young currently leads the league in assists per game at 11.4. If there's a team in dire need of a playmaking guard that could end up altering the trajectory of their franchise, Young could be a natural target in the trade market. The asking price wouldn't be absurdly high and at just 26 years old, there's at least an outside chance his best days as a player are still very much in front of him.