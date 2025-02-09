NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Superstars who could be available over the next 12 months

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

In quite a surprising turn of events, the Phoenix Suns were reportedly open to the idea of trading Kevin Durant. Even though they didn't end up pulling the trigger, the damage has been done. The fact that it was so public may have ruined their relationship with KD. The fallout from the Suns' actions at the trade deadline is pretty clear; KD is not happy with the front office shopping him and the lack of a significant move leaves the Suns in a pretty bad spot heading into the final stretch of the season.

Unless something drastically changes between now and the end of the season, the Suns are probably going to have a disappointing end to the year. That will put the team at a bit of a crossroads in the offseason. Phoenix will almost certainly have to make a big move during the summer, especially if the Suns lose in the first round of the playoffs or miss out on the postseason entirely (which are both very realistic outcomes for the team this year). One very real possibility during the offseason is that the Suns end up trading KD.

What are the odds KD hits the trade block?

After this season, KD will have just one year left on his contract and could truly get a head start on his free agency if he wanted. If he approached the Suns and asked for a trade, I'm not sure if there's anything the team could do other than trade him; it would be malpractice if they didn't. And for a team that desperately needs assets to craft out a next move, trading KD wouldn't be the worst possible outcome for the team heading into the summer. If it does become clear that this core has hit its ceiling together, a move like trading KD can't be surprising.

To be perfectly honest, the Suns are in a pretty difficult spot. The trade for Bradley Beal has completely limited their options in how to save the KD-Devin Booker pairing. At this point, the Suns have to have buyer's remorse on the trade for Beal. In trying to project the future, I'd say there's probably a 60-70 percent chance that KD ends up being traded at some point in the next 12 months.