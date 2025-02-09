NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Superstars who could be available over the next 12 months

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

When the Los Angeles Lakers made the big move for Luka Doncic, which seemingly came out of nowhere, it was originally thought that it could indicate the potential end of LeBron James' tenure with the team. After all, the Lakers made this move with the next 10 years on their mind and not necessarily as a way to add another superstar next to LeBron. Could those roads intersect with each other? Absolutely. However, there are still major questions about what this trade means for LeBron moving forward.

Much of that will depend on how this season ends. If the Lakers are still clearly a ways away from possibly winning a title, I could absolutely envision the front office approaching LeBron and asking him if wants to be traded to a team that may be closer to winning a title. An argument can be made that there are a few teams that, with LeBron, would be closer to winning a title than the Lakers. But, again, that largely has to come directly from LeBron. I can't envision the Lakers trading him out of nowhere. To be quite honest, they can't anyway. He has a no-trade clause.

What are the odds LeBron hits the trade block?

At the very least, it's an interesting idea. Even though the most likely outcome of a team he could be traded to is off the table (the Golden State Warriors), there are a handful of teams that could still make sense for LeBron. Of note, the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, or even the Miami Heat could make sense for LeBron as he eyes the final few years of his career. LeBron would have the steer the trade away from the Lakers, but I don't think it's an unbelievable possibility to emerge in the next 12 months.

LeBron may be 40 years old but he's still playing at an absurdly good level. It would be quite unfortunate if he ended his career without another legitimate shot at winning a championship. Maybe it all ends up working out with the Lakers. However, I do believe there's at least a 20 percent chance he ends up getting traded one more time between now and the end of his illustrious playing career.