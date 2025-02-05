NBA Trade Rumors: 9 Superstars who shockingly could still be moved before deadline

Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns

Just a few weeks ago, as the Phoenix Suns emerged as the most aggressive team in pursuit of Jimmy Butler, it was considered a foregone conclusion that Bradley Beal was going to be involved in a deal one way or another. Unfortunately, Beal's no-trade clause has certainly thrown a wrench in all of those plans. Because Beal doesn't want to be traded just for the sake of it, it's made this entire process that much more difficult and unpredictable.

Even though it will be difficult for the Suns to trade Beal, it's still certainly a possibility heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. Things can change quickly in the NBA. Maybe there's a small chance that Beal ends up changing his mind and the right landing spot does emerge for him over the next couple of days.

A few teams that could make the bold move: To be quite honest, the list of teams that would be willing to take on Beal is pretty short. It's probably a list of rebuilding teams that would want to add draft compensation for the trouble. Of course, the problem with that is Beal, because of his no-trade clause, would have to accept any rumored deal. If the recent whispers are any indication, Beal has no interest in leaving Phoenix for now. That could change in the next couple of days but I don't expect it to.

Because there is a small chance that this could change, we had to include Beal on this list. However, I don't think we should be all that surprised if the Suns have completely abandoned the idea of finding a landing spot for Beal at this point. Circumstances have certainly changed recently; if the Suns do make a big move, they're probably going to have to figure out how to accomplish it without relying on Beal waiving his no-trade clause.