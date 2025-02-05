NBA Trade Rumors: 9 Superstars who shockingly could still be moved before deadline

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Before the craziness of the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis blockbuster trade that took nearly everyone in the league by storm, it was Jimmy Butler who was at the center of most of the NBA Trade Deadline intrigue. The Jimmy saga was likely inching close to its conclusion and the whispers were getting louder and louder. However, you can't help but wonder how that might all change with the big move made by the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. To be honest, I'm not sure how it will.

I still expect Jimmy to be traded within the next couple of days and the Golden State Warriors or Phoenix Suns appear to be the most likely landing spots for the All-Star forward. Jimmy and the Miami Heat had a good run but it's pretty clear that a divorce is very much needed at this point. The only question heading into the deadline is where will Jimmy land and what will be the eventual return for the Heat.

A few teams that could make the bold move: At this point, the Warriors and Suns continue to be the most likely landing spots for Jimmy. In theory, both teams do make a ton of sense for Jimmy. If the recent whispers are any indication, there's a chance the Warriors, Suns, and Heat could work together on a monster deal that could end up shaking up the entire league. In this rumored deal, the Warriors could land KD, the Suns would get Jimmy, and the Heat would get Andrew Wiggins and picks.

It would certainly be a blockbuster-worthy deal and could end up being one of the biggest NBA Trade Deadline Day deals in league history. We've somewhat been desensitized because of the Luka-AD swap from over the weekend, but if this rumored deal were to go down, this would certainly be a huge deal that would change the futures of each of the teams involved.