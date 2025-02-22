NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 Stars who are most likely to demand a trade next

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

If you've been paying close attention to how the Atlanta Hawks have been operating over the last nine months, it's pretty clear that this team is inching closer to rebuilding their roster. Over that span, the team has traded away Dejounte Murray, De'Andre Hunter, and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Those were all big parts of the previous build. Heading into the offseason, would it be that surprising for the Hawks to explore Trae Young's trade market once again? I don't think that would be that shocking.

To be quite honest, I don't think there is any hesitation that the Hawks are going to eventually go down that route. But, if Young wanted to take a stranglehold of his future, he could go to the Hawks and force a trade sooner rather than later. I'd imagine that if Young did force the issue, the Hawks would probably be open to a divorce. In fact, this might be the right time to sell on Young, especially after the productive season he's had this year.

Young may not be having a banner year in terms of offensive efficiency but he's emerged as arguably the best playmaking guard in the game. He's leading the league in assists per game and has become much more valuable than just a volume scorer. Does he still have some of those tendencies on the offensive end of the floor? Absolutely. But what Young can also offer as a playmaker is not something that should be overlooked in the modern game.

He may not be a perfect player at this point in his career but there's reason to believe that Young could be a strong No. 2 player on a contender. Young may not be a huge difference-maker for the Hawks, who are on the edge of postseason contention in the Eastern Conference, as a No. 1 option. But Young as a No. 2 option next to a dominant wing or frontcourt player, and there's a chance we're looking at him very differently.