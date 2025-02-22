NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 Stars who are most likely to demand a trade next

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

I'll be the first to admit that this offseason may be a little premature to begin the Anthony Edwards trade demand clock but anything can happen at any given moment in the NBA. Even though I would be completely shocked if Edwards made a trade demand this offseason, I also don't believe anything is completely off the table. If the Minnesota Timberwolves can't sell Edwards on the future of the franchise, potentially with a significant move during the offseason, it will be interesting to see what level of patience is displayed by the All-Star guard.

Edwards is ready to take the reins as one of the faces of the NBA. After what he displayed in last year's postseason, many were ready to crown Edwards as "next up" in the league. The Wolves taking a step back from a talent perspective certainly hurt his trajectory this season. But even though the Wolves haven't been as good as they were last season as a team, Edwards continues to be one of the brightest young budding superstars in the league.

Heading into next season, I can't imagine Edwards is going to want to replicate the inconsistencies that the Wolves have been plagued by this year. That's why it will be imperative for the team to strike a bold move during the summer. But if the Wolves aren't able to pull one off or are forced to run it back next season with relatively the same roster, that's when it could get quite interesting on the Edwards front.

Would Edwards continue to be patient with the franchise or could he try to push the envelope with the front office? If Edwards is not happy with the direction of the team, I don't think it would be that unlikely to see him quietly ask for a trade. I'd imagine there are a couple of steps before that would happen but there have already been whispers in prior years that support the idea that some executives across the league believe this may be an inevitability in the future.