NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 Stars who are most likely to demand a trade next

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have evolved into a disaster over the last 18 months. Unless something changes drastically at some point over the final few weeks of the regular season and into the postseason, the trades for Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic are going to be remembered as a huge mistake for the franchise. Neither of those moves have truly paid off for the Suns and, in many ways, those two contracts kept the team from potentially making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.

And with 27 games left in the regular season, the Suns are not in a good place. The Suns are currently two games out of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference standings and at this point, they're probably going to need help to make the postseason. Looking at the teams that are currently ahead of them in the standings, they're probably going to need a team like the Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks to completely fall apart over the last few weeks to even have a shot at making the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.

Considering the level of talent that the Suns have on their roster, the last two seasons have been a disaster for this franchise. You have to credit the front office for being willing to go all in but their gambles have resulted in disappointment. That leads me to believe that there is at least an outside chance that Devin Booker could end up demanding a trade from the team sooner rather than later. And, at this point, it would be difficult for the front office to be surprised or to blame him.

The way they have completely fumbled building around Booker since making it to the NBA Finals back in 2021 is quite unfortunate. Willingly or not, Phoenix would greatly benefit from a rebuilding of their roster at this point. But that may all have to begin with trading Booker. But if the Suns are going to go down that path, you'd have to imagine that is going to have to come from Booker. He's going to have to push the issue with management. The question is, would he be willing to go down that path?