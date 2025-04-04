NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 5 rumored suitors by team fit for Kevin Durant

4. San Antonio Spurs

It was a bit surprising to see the San Antonio Spurs on the list of teams that are expected to have an interest in Kevin Durant heading into the offseason. However, for a team that may be ready to make a big jump up the Western Conference standings, it could make sense to a certain extent. After making the big move for De'Aaron Fox at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Spurs are going to be considered a team to watch heading into next season.

Assuming Victor Wembanyama is going to make a complete recovery from the injury/illness that ended his season prematurely, this is a Spurs team that could be considered one big move away from emerging as a potential contender in the Western Conference. The question is, how or where does KD fit in all that? I'd argue that while the Spurs may have some interest in KD that it may not be the best fit for the franchise.

The bottom line is that I simply don't believe it would be the best course of action for the Spurs to go all-in on a 37-year-old superstar who is past his prime. I don't believe that KD would stunt the growth of Wemby, but if there's even a possibility of that happening, this franchise should do whatever it takes to avoid that potential outcome. The Spurs should look for a younger star player whose timeline lines up more with Fox and Wemby.

Does that mean that the Spurs shouldn't explore the trade market for KD? Absolutely not. However, it should give the team some hesitance and patience as they enter the offseason. San Antonio is in such a great place in terms of what they've built as a foundation that it wouldn't make much sense to target a player like KD. Maybe I'm wrong here and perhaps even overthinking things, but I wouldn't love the fit of KD in San Antonio.