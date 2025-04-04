NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 5 rumored suitors by team fit for Kevin Durant

3. Houston Rockets

It should come as no surprise that the Houston Rockets would be one team with an interest in pursuing Kevin Durant this offseason. From all indications, it does seem as if the two sides have flirted with each other for quite some time. The question is, will this be the offseason one of them officially makes a move? The Rockets could very much emerge as a natural fit for KD, and KD could fill exactly what Houston needs in terms of a star talent.

The Rockets have made major strides in their development as a team this season and could be considered a star player away from reemerging next season as a much more realistic championship contender in the Western Conference. Finding the right star trade target heading into the offseason could prove to be easier said than done for Houston. That's why I'm on the fence for the Rockets when it comes to a potential pursuit of KD.

While KD does make sense as a No. 1 option that could help lead the way for the Rockets heading into the future, his age and timeline, which doesn't match up with Houston's young core, truly concerns me. Houston would essentially putting a lot of pressure on the impact that a 37-year-old KD can have on this young core. To be perfectly honest, I'm not sure if KD still has the capability to make everyone around him better at this point in his career compared to when he was at his peak.

More than anything, that's the biggest reason why I don't believe KD would be the greatest fit for the Rockets. I suppose if the price point is affordable for the Rockets, and they wouldn't have to gut their depth or touch their young core, it would make sense to pursue a deal. However, especially with the expectation of a bidding war, I do believe there's a chance the Rockets could end up realizing the pursuit of KD may not be worth it in the long run.