NBA Trades: 5 Stars teams would be crazy to trade for this offseason

Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors were definitely the most dominant team in the NBA under Stephen Curry, having gone to the NBA Finals five consecutive times and winning the title in four out of six appearances over eight years. Draymond Green, one of the top defensive players of all time, was a huge part of that. Some argue that he is the heart and soul of the franchise.

Draymond seems like one of those untouchable players that a team would never trade. That may not be the case. Apparently, there was almost a trade a couple of years ago that would have sent Green to the Memphis Grizzlies. Still, there are no rumors of a trade this year, though it's not hard to imagine that the Warriors are becoming more open to the possibility while looking to the future.

While he's still solid defensively, Draymond has become increasingly unpredictable on the court. There have been both violent and verbal outbursts, not to mention increasing foul problems that include technicals and flagrant. Draymond does bring a strong defensive presence, but his other issues outweigh any of that, something that will temper trade talks.