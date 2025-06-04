NBA Trades: 5 Stars teams would be crazy to trade for this offseason

Ja Morant

This guy can ball. Period. Ja Morant is the 25-year-old star point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies. He has been described as a spark plug and an on-court catalyst, energizing the team, particularly on the offensive end. It also doesn't hurt that his spectacular dunks and plays are perennial sports highlight fodder, regularly making the rounds on social media and bringing a lot of attention to the team.

Unfortunately, not all of that attention is good. Ja has been suspended from the league in the past for flashing guns on social media. Recently, his celebrations during games have drawn more ire from the NBA leadership. As good a player as Ja Morant is, he has proven that he is not a team leader, either on the court or off of it. His history with injuries is concerning, as well.

For all of Ja's talents, championships have eluded the Grizzlies, something that's unlikely to change. The problem with trying to trade him is that everyone else in the league knows all of this. Trade rumors have been flying for months, but teams looking at his skill, confidence, and flashy dunks need to make sure to factor Ja's baggage into that decision.