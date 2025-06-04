NBA Trades: 5 Stars teams would be crazy to trade for this offseason

Paul George

Drafted in 2010 by the Indiana Pacers, Paul George is a nine-time NBA All-Star who has also had tenures with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers. He then moved to the Philadelphia 76ers to play alongside NBA MVP Joel Embiid and young star Tyrese Maxey. George's real skill is why teams trade for him with the notion of building towards a championship.

That has never actually happened, though. Paul George trades look good on paper, given his stats, but they never really materialize into any championships. Both George and Embiid spent last much of last season injured, causing the Sixers to miss the playoffs entirely. At this point, George will be more remembered for the incredible teams built by trading him away rather than his own success.

The Pacer and OKC rebuilds that led them to the 2024-25 NBA Finals started with trading George. A Paul George trade used to get young talent and lots of trade picks. The problem for the Sixers is that the league knows that George will not deliver. Rumors are split on whether the Sixers even want to trade him. Frankly, they should look into moving both him and Embiid, though that seems unlikely.