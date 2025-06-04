NBA Trades: 5 Stars teams would be crazy to trade for this offseason

Zion Williamson

Few players have come into the NBA with the level of fanfare Zion Williamson had when he was drafted in 2019. He was a legendary college player, having accumulated an honestly astonishing number of well-deserved awards. The New Orleans Pelicans drafted him because they saw a generational talent they could build their franchise around.

Numerous books will be written about Zion's rapid fall from grace and wasted potential. As of 2023, Williamson had reputedly missed 60 percent of the NBA games in his career due to injuries, many of which have been attributed to his own poor training and health habits. On top of that, there have been more than a few controversies in his personal life that have greatly distracted him from his game.

Nothing and no one is off the table for the Pelicans when it comes to offseason trades this year. That includes Williamson. What remains to be seen is which team would want to trade for him. There are flashes of brilliance on the court on the rare occasion he's healthy. The only team willing to pay him top dollar to sit on the bench injured might be the Sixers, since that seems to be their game plan.

Maybe the Pelicans want Paul George...