NBA Trades: 5 Teams who should jump at opportunity to land RJ Barrett

Houston Rockets

At least, thus far, the Houston Rockets have held back on their pursuits for a star player. That could end up changing with the likes of Kevin Durant set to hit the trade block this summer. But I can't help but wonder how the Rockets may pivot as a team if they do end up missing out on a player like KD. Where would they turn? Would they simply make the decision to run it back with the same team and hope that their continued youth development would be enough to help them take another step forward next season? Maybe there's another fringe-star player who could make some sense for the team.

That's where RJ Barrett could enter the conversation. Even though he's been somewhat of a polarizing figure through the first few years of his career, there's reason to believe that the Rockets could benefit from having a player as talented as Barrett. As long as he's not expected to be the primary offensive option, he's shown much promise every year of his career. On a developing team like the Rockets, we could truly see Barrett's best.

If the Rockets agree with that, it would not be that surprising to see them make such a low-risk move. We know Houston certainly has the assets to make such a move if they want to. To be perfectly honest, I do believe Barrett would certainly benefit from the energy and culture that Houston has imprinted on the franchise over the past two seasons. If Barrett can join the team and simply become part of their system, this could be a deal that works out swimmingly for both sides.

Again, I'm not exactly sure how willing the Rockets would be to make such a move. But if they do want to make an upgrade to the roster, and if there are no clear superstars available on the open market, it would make sense for the team to at least explore the possibility of making a move for Barrett (depending on what the asking price would be). Barrett is a good player who may be ready for a fresh start at this point in his career. Houston could be a very appealing landing spot for a truly talented player who still hasn't reached his ceiling.