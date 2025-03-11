NBA Trades: 5 Teams who should jump at opportunity to land RJ Barrett

Utah Jazz

Heading into the offseason, I could make the strong argument that there may not be a more desperate team to target a supporting star player than the Utah Jazz. If the team doesn't want to risk losing Lauri Markkanen in the next few seasons (due to a possible trade demand), it would make sense to acquire a strong supporting star soon. While the Jazz may accomplish that with their projected top-3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, I would also advise to pounce on a trade for a player like RJ Barrett.

Utah has the assets to pull off a move for Barrett, and he would make sense as a supporting star next to Markkanen. Utah is probably never going to be able to lure a star free agent to sign with the team; trading for one is probably the next best thing. With two years remaining on his contract, the Jazz could make this gamble with the hope of a Barrett-Markkanen duo working out. At the very least, Utah will have two years to see this experiment through. Perhaps even more if they can get Barrett to sign an extension.

If Barrett does find a soft landing spot with the Jazz, there may not be many reasons for him not to sign an extension with the team - especially considering that his current value across the league is somewhat watered down. Maybe that will change in the next two seasons, but I would be intrigued to see how Barrett looks next to an equally talented wing like Markkanen. The Jazz has every reason to make such a move, and if Barrett is available this summer, they should genuinely explore a deal.

At least, in my opinion, I do believe that the Jazz dropped the ball on pursuing a trade for Brandon Ingram this past NBA Trade Deadline. In a similar-type move, I could envision the Jazz trying to right a wrong by exploring a move for Barrett. It's about time for the Jazz to take a gamble on a big move. With how little development and improvement the franchise has seen over the last couple of years, perhaps making a move for a player like Barrett is the natural next step.