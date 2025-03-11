NBA Trades: 5 Teams who should jump at opportunity to land RJ Barrett

LA Clippers

Even though it does seem as if the LA Clippers are probably going to do just enough to qualify for the postseason, this is still a team that will enter the offseason with plenty of questions. At this point, you'd have to imagine that the team will almost certainly need to make a massive upgrade on the perimeter if they're going to emerge as a more improved team next season. Maybe RJ Barrett could emerge as a potential target for the team?

There are at least a couple of reasons why this is a move that could make sense. For one, the Clippers could benefit from getting younger. For as good as Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are at this point in their careers, they're not going to be able to carry this franchise for much longer. Looking at the state of their roster, I'm not sure if the Clippers have any prospects to help jump-start the next era of basketball for the franchise.

That's where a player like Barrett could make sense. Not only does he have the ability to help the team led by Harden and Kawhi, but he'd also give the team an exciting young player they can rally around heading into the future. If the asking price isn't absurdly high, the Clippers could find the right mix to help them make such a move. I'm not sure how much better trading for Barrett will make this team next season, but this would certainly be one of those moves that helps this team heading into the future.

If the Toronto Raptors are genuinely interested in shopping Barrett, there should be a fair market. I'm not sure how likely it is for the Raptors to trade Barrett, but it does seem as if there's at least a good chance it does end up happening this offseason - especially after Toronto made the move for Brandon Ingram ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.