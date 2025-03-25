NBA Trades: Grading a proposed deal that would give Zion a fresh start in Portland

Grading the trade for the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans receive: Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, Duop Reath, a future first-round pick, and two trade exceptions.

Honestly, I would love this return for Zion Williamson for the New Orleans Pelicans. Starting off with the biggest and most valuable part of this trade, Shaedon Sharpe. Even though he hasn't made the huge star jump that perhaps the Portland Trail Blazers hoped he would have already made, he's still a talented wing. He may not be considered a perfect fit in Portland, especially if the Blazers truly believe in Scoot Henderson, but New Orleans should gladly accept him in a deal centered around Zion.

I wouldn't love the Pelicans getting Simons in the deal, especially considering he'd be considered more of a "bill" or a piece they'd have to quickly trade away, but he could be labeled as another asset for the team in theory. Duop Reath is a good big body to have on the roster and wouldn't cost a ton for the Pelicans heading into the future. The two trade exceptions would help this team if they wanted to make another deal down the line. A future first-round pick to bring the deal together is a safe bet too.

Overall, it's hard to hate on this offer from the Blazers. Whether they'd be willing to include both Sharpe and Simons in a deal remains to be seen. However, if it's offered, I'd have a hard time believing that the Pelicans would decline it. Unless, of course, the Pelicans would be more interested in a deal centered around draft compensation. However, especially considering Zion's injury history, that may be a far-fetched idea.

If this is the final deal, the Pelicans would have to be pretty happy and content with this return for Zion - especially if they're ready to move on from the entire experience.

Grade: A